The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel that will reportedly see the tables turned on Miranda Priestly

The Devil Wears Prada is getting a sequel – and it looks set to flip the script on Miranda Priestly.

According to Variety and Deadline, it's unclear if the original cast – which includes Meryl Streep as the boss from hell, Miranda herself, and Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway as her beleaguered assistants Emily Charlton and Andrea Sachs – will be returning, but the story is set to involve at least two major characters (Puck, who first reported the news of a sequel, say that Streep and Blunt have signed up to return, however).

Reportedly, the new film will see Miranda Priestly attempting to steer her career through the shifting media landscape with traditional print magazines on the wane. In a turn of the tables, though, Blunt's Emily is now high up in a luxury group – and Miranda really needs their advertising money.

Per Deadline, original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna will pen the new script, with original director David Frankel in talks to return.

It's unclear if Hathaway will be back, then, and she's even told VMagazine recently that she doubts a sequel could happen. "Probably not," she said. "We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we'd all be crazy not to. But there's a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object. Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley [Tucci], Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field…we should just all do something else together. That'd be fun."

