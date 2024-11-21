The Batman star Robert Pattinson to reunite with director Christopher Nolan as a lead in his next mystery movie

The Batman star Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to join director Christopher Nolan's much anticipated upcoming movie, which is currently surrounded in mystery. He joins an already stacked cast that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o.

Of course, this isn't the first time the pair have worked together as Pattinson previously played Neil in Nolan's 2020 thriller Tenet. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that Pattinson is set to play a lead role again here alongside Damon, Holland, and Hathaway. It is believed that Zendaya and Nyong'o will appear in supporting roles.

Not much is known about Nolan's next project, which is his first since the Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer. So far the facts are that Universal Pictures will release the film on July 17, 2026, with Nolan both writing and directing. It is expected to begin shooting in the first half of 2025.

Naturally though, whilst the movie is shrouded in secrecy there are plenty of rumors circulating online regarding what story it will tell. It feels like everything has been theorized, from a '20s vampire horror movie to an action tale inspired by 1983's helicopter thriller Blue Thunder. The reality is until Nolan decides it's time to unveil more details, no one really knows the truth. One thing is for certain though, we are already seated.

Pattinson meanwhile is also set to reprise his role of the Caped Crusader in upcoming sequel The Batman 2, which earlier this year saw its release date delayed until October 2, 2026. That's set to be a very busy year for R-Patz then with these two blockbusters releasing.

Nolan's next movie is currently due for release on July 26, 2026. For more, check out our thoughts on why Holland's casting might be perfection and our guide to the upcoming movies that should be on your radar.