Christopher Nolan's new movie adds Zendaya and Anne Hathaway to an already star-studded cast including Tom Holland and Matt Damon

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have been added to the cast of Christopher Nolan's mysterious new movie.

According to Deadline, Zendaya and Hathaway are set to star alongside Tom Holland and Matt Damon. No official info about the upcoming pic has been released, though it's rumored to be anything from a 1920s vampire horror to a story inspired by the 1983 action movie Blue Thunder. When asked about his casting, Holland suggested that he didn't know much about the film either: "All I can say is that I'm incredibly excited and obviously honored, but that's all I can say because to be honest that's all I really know."

Anne Hathaway notably played Catwoman in Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, the final installment in his pre-DCU Batman trilogy, and starred in 2014's Interstellar. Zendaya most recently starred in Dune: Part Two, which made over $700 million at the global box office, as well as Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, a sports rom-com that put her in the middle of a love triangle with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. The upcoming Nolan pic will be Holland and Zendaya's first outing with the director. Damon starred in Nolan's Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, one of the leaders of the Manhattan Project. Lupita Nyong'o is also rumored to be joining the cast, but there has been no official confirmation.

Nolan's untitled pic is slated for an Imax release on July 17, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies still to come in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.