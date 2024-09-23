Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to star in Wuthering Heights adaptation from Saltburn director

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in a new adaptation of Wuthering Heights from director Emerald Fennell.

According to Deadline, Robbie is set to star as Catherine Earnshaw with Elordi as Heathcliff. Fennell, who announced that an adaptation of the classic novel would be her next project back in June, will write the screenplay in addition to producing and helming the pic. Elordi recently starred in Fennell's Saltburn, with Robbie having produced the pic under her LuckyChap banner.

Wuthering Heights, the only novel by English writer Emily Bronte, was published in 1847 and follows two families, the Earnshaws and the Lintons, and their turbulent relationship with the Lintons' foster son Heathcliff. It's widely considered to be of the greatest novels ever written (and it gave us that amazing Kate Bush song of the same name which we hope will play over the end credits).

The earliest known live-action adaptation of the novel came about in 1920, with 1939's Wuthering Heights starring Laurence Oliver and Marle Oberon becoming a classic. The latest adaptation of Wuthering Heights hit theaters in 2011, with Kaya Scodelario as Catherine and James Howson as Heathcliff. The film focuses more on the childhood and adolescence of the two main characters and was mostly well-received by critics, with director Andrea Arnold receiving a nomination for the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.

Wuthering Heights does not yet have a release date.