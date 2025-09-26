Tom Holland, take note: One of Peacemaker season 2's actors deserves an Emmy after being confronted with a correct fan theory and lying through her teeth

Nothing about Peacemaker season 2 is getting spoiled on Jennifer Holland's watch.

The latest episode of the DC show finally unveiled its massive twist, which was foreshadowed so well that pretty much every fan paying close attention had figured it out in advance. Now, the following will get into spoiler territory, so look away now if you're not up to date!

In the new episode, it's revealed that the alternate reality Chris has been escaping to is none other than Earth-X (though it hasn't been identified by name just yet). That's a bleak version of the world where the Nazis won World War 2, which has been set up by the complete absence of people of color in this world so far. The truth is revealed in a horrifying moment where Adebayo is forced to sprint away from a racist mob, while Chris checks an American flag on a desk and discovers a swastika instead of stars.

But Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt in the show, was confronted with this very theory in an interview with Brandon Davis days before the twist was revealed.

Jennifer Holland’s Truth About Harcourt | Peacemaker: The Morning After Pod S2E5 - YouTube Watch On

After Davis explained the theory that this alternate reality could be Earth-X, Holland, without missing a beat, replied: "That's really interesting. Is Earth-X something from the comics that I don't know about?"

Davis explained, and Holland kept up the act. "So that's why people think that Auggie Smith is such a nice guy in this universe," she said. "Wild, that's pretty cool. Episodes six through eight, a lot happens, a lot is revealed, it has a lot of consequences for the future of the DC universe. You only have to wait one more week and you're going to get a little bit more information. The next three episodes are pretty wild."

Unlike notorious spoiler machines Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, then, this Holland is staying tight-lipped.

