When does The Penguin take place on The Batman timeline?

The Penguin is the first spin-off to be released from Matt Reeves' take on The Batman. Focusing on one of the major characters in that film, Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, the series has been compared to everything from The Sopranos to Scarface (including in our own The Penguin review) as it takes viewers deep into Gotham's criminal underbelly. Its main focus? One man's determination to rise to the very top.

However, while The Penguin is clearly very connected to The Batman, the lack of official crossover between the two (there's no Batman cameo, for instance) means that you might be a little bit confused about how they link up timing wise. Add to this some confusion over whether it's a prequel, sequel, or something in between, it all gets a bit messy – and that's without even mentioning the DCU timeline.

So to help you navigate this new series, we've compiled the ultimate guide to where and when the events of The Penguin take place. And don't worry, this one is spoiler free too, so you can be fully prepared for when the new show launches this week.

Where does The Penguin take place on The Batman timeline?

The Penguin begins one week after the events of The Batman, and acts as a prequel to The Batman 2, which is due out in 2026. If you need a quick refresh about what exactly that means, the show begins in the chaos of the Riddler's flooding of Gotham city.

This was confirmed way back in 2022 by Farrell who told Extra: "It starts about a week after The Batman ends. So, Gotham is still, somewhat, underwater. I read the first script of the first episode and it opens up on my feet splashing through the water in Falcone’s office. Even that alone, when I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus!’"

As well as dealing with the aftermath of the flood, The Penguin also follows one of the most impactful events in Gotham's underworld: the death of Carmine Falcone. Without the kingpin, the criminal syndicates are without a leader, and Oz Cobb is more than happy to throw his umbrella in the ring. He just has one problem: Sofia Falcone, newly released from Arkham and keen to make a name for herself.

Speaking to SFX recently, Reeves describes how he pitched the show: "What I told Colin at the time is that after what happens to Falcone there’s going to be this power vacuum, and the thing about your version of the Penguin is everyone thinks he’s a joke to a degree. They underestimate him. Meanwhile he has this coiled ambition inside him. He is going to grab for power, and I see that as being one of the core aspects of the next movie."

How does The Penguin fit into the DC timeline?

Well, this is where it gets a bit more complicated. The Penguin, and The Batman for that matter, actually sit outside of the main DCU. They're part of the DC Elseworlds, along with Joker, which take place away from the main interconnected universe.

Despite that seeming complicated, this all makes it a little bit easier as the DCU is currently being rebooted under new heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The pair have unveiled their DCU Chapter One plan, which introduces new versions of Superman and Batman, while also keeping a few familiar faces including Peacemaker. That new timeline begins officially with Superman, which is due to be released in July 2025.

The Penguin begins on September 19 on HBO and September 19 on Sky.

