The Penguin episode 5 trailer teases war between Sofia Falcone and Oz Cobb in the aftermath of that bloody cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Penguin episode 4.

The Penguin episode 5 looks set to pick up in the aftermath of Sofia’s brutal massacre of (almost) the entire Falcone family. The new trailer, which you can watch below, begins with the Falcone residence becoming a full-on crime scene as Sofia looks around at the carnage.

"The way I see it, Sofia done us a favor," Oz says in a voiceover, "Sofia’s gonna come for us. I want what’s mine." More shots show Cristin Milioti’s villain taking her spot as head of the Falcone dynasty, while Oz seems to have been forced underground with Victor as he vows to take back what belongs to him.

It’s not long before we learn his plan as he tells Victor, "One family down… one to go." It seems the Maronis are his target then, especially after his run in with them outside the Iceberg Lounge. The rest of the trailer teases plenty of action with gunshots, arson, and kidnapping. "Ain’t it time we got ourselves some goddam respect?" Oz concludes looking on at something burning. Watch it below.

New trailer for #ThePenguin E5 pic.twitter.com/gexrRefD5OOctober 14, 2024

The Penguin is certainly heating up now as we reach beyond the halfway point of The Batman spin-off. To keep up to date with the episodes, check out our guide to The Penguin release schedule, as well as our The Penguin review.

