Peacemaker season 3 might not be happening after all, according to James Gunn "This is about the future of the DCU"

Waiting for Peacemaker season 3? James Gunn seemingly has some bad news, but does confirm John Cena's character is still a major part of the DCU's future. [Update: the previously deleted quotes are now back online]

During a recent press conference interview with Gunn (via Deadline), the DC co-CEO and Peacemaker creator made it clear that, if Peacemaker season 3 ever happens, it won't be anytime soon. "No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now," Gunn said. "That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character."

Whatever the future holds, right now it appears that a third season of the HBO Max series isn't in the works. Previously, Gunn had confirmed there were immediate plans for Peacemaker over the horizon in the DCU.

Now, that's been upgraded over on Threads to Chris Smith being "instrumental" to the next story Gunn is trying to tell, which appears to be a loose adaptation of DC miniseries Salvation Run, a Lord of the Flies-esque adventure involving several villains vying for survival on a hostile planet called Salvation.

Whatever happens next, it's clear that the Peacemaker season 2 ending will roll directly into the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. After all, we can't imagine Lex Luthor – who is confirmed to appear in the 2027 movie – will be all too pleased with Rick Flag's plans, nor would a certain Last Son of Krypton…

