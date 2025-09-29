Peacemaker season 2's big Superman cameo has DC fans wondering if the show now counts as "homework"

After Peacemaker season 2 episode 6's big Superman cameo, fans are wondering whether the DCU could already be going the way of the MCU and making its TV shows "homework."

Last week's installment of the show saw Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor make a cameo after Rick Flag Sr. pays him a visit at Belle Reve. The pair make a deal: the ARGUS boss will transfer him to a prison with no metahumans if Lex can provide him with equipment to help him catch Peacemaker.

"Peacemaker is officially homework!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "It's just funny seeing the hypocrisy. Of course they're going to inform the audience about what happened in the shows and movies in between. Just like how Marvel informs viewers of what happens in between their shows and movies. But hey, it's 'homework', right?"

"Bro didn't even have two movies out before starting going the route that killed the mcu. Let see how long it takes," someone else replied.

"But the thing is that homework is not supposed to be good," another fan argued. "If it’s all connected and all good, then it’s enjoyable why would it be seen as homework."

"Showing the context for 'he made a deal with Argus while he was in prison' is pretty different from setting up 2/3 of The Marvels in 2 separate TV shows and making people think Secret Invasion will also be important," added someone else, referring to WandaVision and Ms. Marvel introducing two of the main characters in 2023's The Marvels.

Homework or not, there are more DC cameos to come before Peacemaker season 2 wraps up – which we know thanks to James Gunn letting it slip during the Superman director's commentary.

