James Gunn confirms that the Starfire animated TV show will be Elseworlds like Batman and Joker

The new DC Universe (DCU) keeps expanding, with bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran recently announcing a new slate of projects that are already in the works.

The list includes Starfire, a new animated series that chronicles the origins of the iconic Teen Titan, and now we know that the show won't be part of the main DCU. "Starfire is Elseworlds, as are most our family animated shows," Gunn confirmed on Threads this week while replying to a fan.

In case you're not familiar with it, DC Elseworlds is a separate brand formed by projects that don't fit within the shared DC universe and feature independent worlds, like 2022's The Batman and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movies. The list combines iconic characters with lesser-known names from the comics, opening the door to different, outside-the-box titles and, as Gunn just revealed, "family" shows too.

Starfire was announced last month along with other two "younger-skewed" animated series, My Adventures with Green Lantern and DC Superpowers, and all of them will be part of Elseworlds.

Starfire will focus on the origin story of the Teen Titan, following her adventures after she finds a spaceship on her home planet of Tamaran and uses it to explore the stars. The show will feature "space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld," with the promise of storylines involving saving "Space Dolphins," surfing technicolor nebulas, and plenty of galactic exploration.

Details about the show are still under wraps, with an official release date yet to be announced, but we know Josie Campbell is executive producing alongside Brianne Drouhard.

The character could also be part of the DCU if Gunn and Safran greenlit a Teen Titans movie. In last month's announcement, they addressed this possibility following the rumors that Ana Nogueira, writer of the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has already penned a script.

"It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us. She's fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script," Gunn clarified.

For more, check out our list of all upcoming DC movies and TV shows.