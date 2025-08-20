The essential DC movies and shows to watch before Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 is right around the corner, but do you need to do your homework first? These days, any new superhero title comes with the assumption that you'll need to have seen at least one or two other movies or shows in that particular cinematic universe to understand what's going on, but does the same apply for DCU Chapter One's first live-action TV release?

The DCU is only in its very early days, after all, but there are still a few titles that are worth catching up with ahead of Peacemaker season 2 to get some useful context on the characters and the larger cinematic universe. For example, we already know that the show is going to have links to the recently released Superman.

So, without further ado, here's everything you need to watch before Peacemaker season 2, on both the big and small screens.

The DC movies and shows to watch before Peacemaker

The Suicide Squad

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad (James Gunn's sequel, released in 2021) was our introduction to John Cena's Christopher Smith, as well as Amanda Waller, who heads up the A.R.G.U.S. squad that recruits Peacemaker in season 1. It also features Rick Flag Jr., whose father, Rick Flag Sr., is thrown into the mix in season 2. Aside from those shared characters, there isn't too much in the way of plot continuation between the two projects as Peacemaker is part of a whole new team in the show, but the movie gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect from the titular antihero and Gunn's DC work, as you might expect. It's worth bearing in mind that the movie isn't part of the DCU, though, so it isn't canon – though Gunn has called it an "imperfect memory."

Peacemaker season 1

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We may be stating the obvious here, but it's a good idea to catch up with Peacemaker season 1 first. It's best to take it with a pinch of salt, though: technically, season 1 is part of the old DCEU, and the issue of canon remains a sticky one. "There are certain things from the old universe that we refer to in Peacemaker season 2, but until then, they’re not canon," Gunn recently said. "Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon."

Creature Commandos

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first small-screen installment in the DCU may be animated, but there are still some crossovers with Peacemaker. For one thing, Frank Grillo, who voices Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, reprises the role in live-action for season 2 after making his live-action debut in Superman, so you'll get some important background on his character. Gunn is showrunner of both shows, too.

Superman

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

James Gunn has revealed that Peacemaker season 2 will directly follow on from Superman, and the two projects already collided when Peacemaker made a cameo in the movie (spoiler: he's not a fan of the Man of Steel). Plus, Maxwell Lord and his Justice Gang – AKA Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Green Lantern – are confirmed to feature in the new season of the show. However, the film isn't essential viewing, as Gunn recently confirmed that the new season will "explain everything" that happens in the movie. "Just more fun to also watch Superman!"

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO Max on August 21. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Peacemaker season 2 release schedule, or check out our Peacemaker season 2 review.