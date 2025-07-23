James Gunn continues his war on DC canon as he reveals he "hates" how Peacemaker cameos in Black Adam and Shazam has made his rebooted universe even more confusing

James Gunn has certainly been outspoken when it comes to declaring what is and isn't canon in the rebooted DCU – and confusing matters along the way.

That's all set to come to a head in Peacemaker season 2, with the DC Studios boss revealing that the new HBO series will clear up the tangled continuity between the DCU and the previous DCEU once and for all.

"There are certain things from the old universe that we refer to in Peacemaker season 2, but until then, they’re not canon," Gunn told Den of Geek. "Almost everything from season 1 is canon, but season 2 will explain everything that is or is not canon."

Something that probably isn't going to clear the bar are the Peacemaker-adjacent cameos from Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which sees Harcourt and Economos invite Billy Batson into the Justice Society, and Black Adam.

"They’re not canon! I hate it!" Gunn said. He had previously stated he had "no idea" why the pair of characters would be recruiting for the Justice Society.

In fairness, the co-CEO of DC Studios has a point. Right now, Peacemaker (and its supporting cast) exists in an odd limbo between the DCU and DCEU, with remnants of the old universe muddying the waters significantly for those hoping for a clean break.

Thankfully, it does appear that Peacemaker season 2 will be addressing John Cena's vigilante and his leap into the DCU, especially after he was one of the major Superman cameos that cropped up during that runtime.

The latest trailer even makes mention of "another dimension" for Peacemaker to travel to, while previous teasers have shown off a pocket dimension similar to the one Lex Luthor utilized in Superman.

Peacemaker season 2 hits our screens on August 21.