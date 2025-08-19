Despite Superman now being available on digital, James Gunn says you don’t have to watch it before Peacemaker season 2 because the series will "explain everything"

Despite the upcoming series being set right after Superman, DC boss James Gunn says you don’t have to see the new movie to understand what’s going on in Peacemaker season 2.

"We explain everything," said Gunn on Instagram Threads, in response to a fan asking if they need to see Superman to be able to watch both Peacemaker seasons. "Just more fun to also watch Superman!"

However, seeing Superman before Peacemaker returns to HBO Max is now a little easier, as the first movie in Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is now available to buy on digital. At first, this seemed a little early for the DC movie to appear online, as it was only released a month prior. However, Gunn explained that he wanted everyone to be able to see it before Peacemaker season 2.

Thanks to Gunn and the so far straightforward DCU timeline, we already knew that Peacemaker season 2 would take place right after Superman. In fact, the two worlds are already intertwined as John Cena’s helmet-wearing hero actually made an appearance in one of the most exciting Superman cameos. However, despite Gunn teasing a "really, really, really big cameo" in Peacemaker season 2, it is not yet clear whether The Man of Steel himself will show up in the HBO Max show.

(Image credit: HBO)

But, one DC project you have to have seen before season 2 is, of course, season 1, which ended with Peacemaker and his team battling alien parasites known as The Butterflies. Peacemaker season 2 follows the vigilante as he discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

As well as Cena’s Peacemaker, season 2 welcomes back Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Peacemaker season 2 lands on HBO Max on August 21 in the US, and on Sky the following day in the UK. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order, and keep up with new superhero movies coming your way.