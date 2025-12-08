Zack Snyder shares another picture of Henry Cavill as Superman and hopes for "many more stories together"

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel
Zack Snyder has shared another photo of Henry Cavill on social media, as well as his hopes for "many more stories together."

"Today marks a little milestone on this wild Instagram journey – 500k followers in just over two months!" Snyder wrote alongside the photo of Cavill. "I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s joined along the way. For me, these characters are a kind of modern mythology, and I put a ton of reverence and respect into bringing them to life. Seeing that resonate with so many of you means the world. Here’s to many more stories together!"

