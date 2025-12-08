Zack Snyder shares another picture of Henry Cavill as Superman and hopes for "many more stories together"

Zack Snyder has shared another photo of Henry Cavill on social media, as well as his hopes for "many more stories together."

"Today marks a little milestone on this wild Instagram journey – 500k followers in just over two months!" Snyder wrote alongside the photo of Cavill. "I just want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who’s joined along the way. For me, these characters are a kind of modern mythology, and I put a ton of reverence and respect into bringing them to life. Seeing that resonate with so many of you means the world. Here’s to many more stories together!"

Cavill played Superman in three of Snyder's movies: 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2021's Zack Snyder's Justice League. After a cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene in 2022, it looked like he might be back as Clark Kent, but plans changed after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios later that year and David Corenswet was eventually cast in the role instead.

Next up for Snyder is The Last Photograph, which will see him re-team with Rebel Moon stars Stuart Martin and Fra Fee and 300 screenwriter Kurt Johnstad. The thriller will follow an ex-DEA operative as he searches for his missing, recently orphaned niece and nephew with the help of a war photographer.

The Last Photograph doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.