The Batman 2 writer believes the DC sequel can "top what came before"

The Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin has teased that the DC sequel could be even better than the first film.

On Twitter, a fan asked if The Batman Part 2 has the potential to surpass the first film. Tomlin replied: "The only worthwhile reason to make a sequel to anything is because there's a story burning to be told that you believe can top what came before"

So far, The Batman 2 script, which is co-written by director Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, is shrouded in mystery. James Gunn has already debunked a rumor that Robin will feature in the movie, saying at the same time that only around six people have read the script.

Since then, though, Penguin star Colin Farrell has shared that he's about to read the screenplay (so, by now, he might have read it), but added that he doesn't expect to be in the film much.

"I'll be getting into the script, I think, this week, and I'll be there for however long. I don't have many scenes, I don't believe, but I'll be there for whatever," Farrell explained. "Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don't know what the story is yet. I just know that obviously Matt has slaved for a few years now to really make something special. And he holds a very high bar for himself. He's so meticulous; he cares so deeply about what he does."

Similarly, Jeffrey Wright, who plays Commissioner Gordon, has said that, while he hasn't read the script yet, he's heard promising things. "I'm liking what I'm hearing," he said. "And I have huge respect for Matt's Gotham-building skills. So I'm excited to jump in there and read what he has, which I'm sure will be rich and satisfying to play, and ideally for audiences to take in as well."

The Batman 2 is set to release on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, DC is currently releasing Peacemaker season 2, while Supergirl is next on the theatrical schedule.

