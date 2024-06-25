The Batman 2 starts filming early next year, according to Andy Serkis

The Batman star Andy Serkis has an update on filming for the DC movie's sequel – and we now know when production is due to kick off.

"Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year," the actor, who plays Alfred Pennyworth, said during an appearance at this year's ACE Superhero Comic Con (via Popverse ).

"I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script," Serkis continued. "Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."

Alongside Serkis' Pennyworth and Pattinson's Caped Crusader, The Batman also starred Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Set during Bruce Wayne's second year of fighting crime, The Batman follows his attempts to track down the Riddler, a serial killer targeting the elite of Gotham.

The sequel won't be part of James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One, however. He and Peter Safran are cooking up another, separate Batman and Robin movie, The Brave and the Bold, from The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

The Batman 2 is set to hit the big screen on October 2, 2026. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other upcoming superhero movies on the way, this year and beyond.