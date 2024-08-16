Superman star teases the movie as comic book accurate with "a James Gunn twist" – and says David Corenswet is a "wonderful" Clark Kent

Superman has wrapped filming, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about James Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel. However, in a new interview with Hawkgirl star Isabela Merced, the tone of the upcoming DC reboot has been teased.

"The whole movie is very loyal to comic books but with a James Gunn twist you know?" she shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "So I really think it's funny, it’s clever, but it’s heartwarming. At least that was my experience on set, obviously things can change in the editing room."

Written and directed by Gunn, the new movie kicks off the new era of DC Studios with a rebooted story. It stars David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and will follow Clark Kent as he reckons with his Kryptonian heritage.

Corenswet wears the suit in the new movie – which we’ve already had a sneak peek of – and joins a long line of actors embodying the Man of Steel. However, Merced shared her opinion on his transformation for the role too.

"David himself is a very – in my opinion – Superman-like person," she continued. "[He] has the patience of a Buddhist and he is super, super kind, and talks to everyone. Babies love him, kids love him so I think he will be a wonderful Superman."

Merced is currently starring in Alien: Romulus, the latest movie in the Alien franchise. For more on that, check out our guides to the Alien timeline, how to watch the Alien movies in order, and all the Alien: Romulus Easter eggs.