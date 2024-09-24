Joker: Folie à Deux marketing goes to the next level: a Harley Quinn concept album from Lady Gaga

Little Monsters everywhere rejoice! Lady Gaga has revealed a(nother) new album is on the way. Titled Harlequin, it's set to be a companion piece to the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga has been posting cryptic teases for a new project on Instagram over the past few days, before New York and Los Angeles displayed strange billboards teasing "LG Six. Five." For those not in the know, that means a project halfway between Gaga's sixth and seventh studio albums – her seventh, known only as LG7 for now, is reportedly arriving in February, while Gaga has already revealed the lead single is debuting in October.

Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. https://t.co/86Y4cI5jSl pic.twitter.com/t8ifrVtJLFSeptember 24, 2024

Harlequin is 13 tracks long, and, judging by the track list, it appears to be a mix of classic songs and new tunes. The track list is as follows: "Good Morning," "Get Happy (2024)," "Oh, When the Saints," "World on a String," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "That's Entertainment," "Smile," "The Joker," "Folie à Deux," "Gonna Build a Mountain," "Close to You," "Happy Mistake," "That's Life."

Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn – known as Lee in the movie – opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The rest of the cast includes Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. Todd Phillips returns to direct.

The cover art for the album, which you can see above, is also very Harley Quinn-esque: Gaga stands in the shower, makeup running, hair dyed red, with a flotation aid around her neck.

Joker: Folie à Deux arrives this October 4, while Harlequin will be released this September 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to fill out your watchlist.