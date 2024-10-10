Joker: Folie a Deux almost filmed a full trailer for its "awful" TV movie – featuring a returning actor from 2019's Joker

One of the most ironic aspects in Joker: Folie a Deux is the fact that there is constant mention of an in-movie Joker film based on Arthur Fleck’s life. But although we never see this fake movie, director and co-writer Todd Phillips says they almost did film some of it, and it was supposed to star Beetlejuice 2 actor Justin Theroux.

"Well, Justin Theroux of course," said Phillips in an interview with IGN when asked who plays Joker in the TV film. Fans of the franchise will know that Theroux made a cameo in the first Joker film as actor Ethan Chase who is a guest star on Murray Franklin’s talk show, the same talk show host who Fleck murders at the end of the movie.

"In fact, I talked to Justin about it. We were going to shoot a trailer at one point. We just ran out of time," confirmed Phillips. However, despite it being brought up numerous times, even in the courtroom, the audience never gets a peek at the fake film and Theroux does not appear in Joker 2.

The fake movie becomes a running joke in the movie based on its quality, many people say it's awful yet Lady Gaga’s Harleen Quinzel is a super fan who has seen it 20-plus times. However, it seems as though this is yet another lie she is telling Fleck, who seems to believe her delusions either way.

Welcoming back Joaquin Phoenix as clown Fleck, the sequel follows the failed comedian who after committing murder in the 2019 film is sent to Arkham State Hospital to sit on trial where he meets fellow patient and love of his life Lee (Gaga). Returning cast members include Zazie Beetz and Leigh Gill, and adds Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan, and Harry Lawtey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is out in theaters now. For more on the movie, check out our Joker: Folie à Deux review for our verdict, or follow our guide on how to watch all of the DC movies in order.

For more on Joker 2, check out our guide to Joker: Folie à Deux Easter eggs, the Joker: Folie à Deux ending explained, the Joker: Folie à Deux post-credits scene, and whether there'll be a Joker 3.