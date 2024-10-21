James Gunn says David Corenswet is "going to blow people the f*ck away" as Superman, and "people are going to die" for Rachel Brosnahan

James Gunn has teased his upcoming Superman movie – and it sounds like we can expect great things from David Corenswet.

"The movie is going extraordinarily well. We're deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to blow people the fuck away," Gunn told the crowd at New York Comic Con (via Rotten Tomatoes). "He is the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. And I don't think anyone really understands the depth of this guy's talent, dramatically, comedically, he's the best physical action star I've probably ever worked with... He's an amazing actor, and Rachel Brosnahan, people are going to die for her as well."

Corenswet is suiting up as Supes himself in the movie, with Brosnahan stepping into Lois Lane's shoes. The rest of the cast includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Krypto will also be making an appearance, as confirmed by Gunn. "Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least," he wrote on Twitter.

"He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture - he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

Superman arrives next July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.