James Gunn knows what he'd call a Batman and Superman team-up movie in the DCU

James Gunn has revealed what he'd call a Batman and Superman movie if the two superheroes ever teamed up – but, unfortunately, it's still a hypothetical scenario (but we can always hope).

In celebration of Labor Day, Gunn shared a comic book illustration of Superman, Batman, and Robin on Threads . "In the hypothetical case that a movie starring only Superman and Batman (teaming) came out, what would you call it? Superman and Batman or Batman and Superman?" a fan asked in response. "World's Finest," Gunn replied.

'World's Finest' was the name of the first DC comic book to feature both heroes (and Robin), first published way back in 1941. It ran as a series all the way through to 1986.

While there's no team-up movie on the way any time soon (if ever), the two heroes are heading up their own vehicles for the DCU. Superman is the first to hit the big screen next year, with David Corenswet donning the red cape, while Batman will be making his new universe debut in The Brave and Bold, directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti. The Caped Crusader hasn't been cast yet, though.

Superman is the first movie in Gunn and producer Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. First up, though, is a small-screen outing: the animated series Creature Commandos, which will premiere on Max later in December.

Superman will soar onto the big screen on July 11, 2025.