James Gunn can't share his whole Spotify Wrapped because "ALL" the top songs are in Man of Tomorrow

Want to know what's on the soundtrack for Man of Tomorrow? Well too bad, James Gunn isn't telling

Superman 2 concept art by Jim Lee showing Superman holding a screwdriver and buddying up to Lex Luthor, who is clad in his purple and green battle armor
(Image credit: DC Studios)

Superman filmmaker/DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared his yearly Spotify Wrapped playlist, a personalized rundown of each Spotify user's most listened to songs, albums, artists, and genres.

Well, sort of. While Gunn did post a playlist that has a lot of the sort of pop-rock oriented fare one might expect, the director says he purposely excluded his actual top songs of the year, as all of them are in his upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

