James Gunn can't share his whole Spotify Wrapped because "ALL" the top songs are in Man of Tomorrow

Superman filmmaker/DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared his yearly Spotify Wrapped playlist, a personalized rundown of each Spotify user's most listened to songs, albums, artists, and genres.

Well, sort of. While Gunn did post a playlist that has a lot of the sort of pop-rock oriented fare one might expect, the director says he purposely excluded his actual top songs of the year, as all of them are in his upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

"I can't post my top songs because they are ALL in Man of Tomorrow, but I can post some of the other stuff," Gunn says on social media, naming his top four artists as "1) Foxy Shazam (two years running). 2) Sports Team, 3) Jeff Rosenstock, and 4) LaRussel."

I feel just a bit silly admitting that Gunn's musical taste was also apparently all over my own Spotify Wrapped, as opposed to my usual steady diet of The Ramones and Black Sabbath. Peacemaker season 2 theme 'Oh Lord' by Foxy Shazam landed among my top five songs, while the Superman score sits as my most listened to album of the year (it's great music for writing about comic book movies, if you can believe that).

Gunn is known for his taste in music and his use of popular songs in his films, with the soundtrack compilations from his Guardians of the Galaxy movies enchanting fans and getting us dancing like Star-Lord, so I'm guessing a lot of folks have found some of his choices in their regular rotation over the years.

Superman does have a few key songs - 'Punkrocker' by Teddybears and Iggy Pop being a particular standout - but the bulk of the film's music is its exquisite score by John Murphy and David Fleming, with themes from the legendary John Williams.

It seems there may be a few more needle drops in Man of Tomorrow, or at least some songs that might hint a little too strongly at the film's plot in some poetic way. Gunn certainly seems to be playing his picks close to the chest, likely to maximize their impact in the film itself.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows that are currently in the works.