Marvel's Paul Rudd and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega fight off a murderous unicorn in zany first trailer for new A24 horror comedy

Death Of A Unicorn | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Marvel's Paul Rudd and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega find themselves fighting for their lives against a murderous mythical creature in the wacky first trailer for new horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.

The A24 movie, which is set to release sometime in spring 2025, sees the pair play father-daughter duo Elliot and Ridley, who get more than they bargained for when they accidentally run over a white unicorn on their way to a weekend retreat with the former's billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant).

In the clip, which you can watch above, the twosome bundle the banged-up beast into their car and ferry it to their destination, leading their hosts to discover what happened on the journey over. "What exactly are we saying this is, though?" Will Poulter's character quizzes, as Ridley snaps back: "I think we know exactly what it is."

"A horse-like Mammalia with..." Poulter begins, as Téa Leoni's character interrupts, "some sort of protrusion growth."

"It's a f***ing unicorn," Ridley says bluntly, as Poulter adds, "I don't think I should be in swim shorts for this moment."

It's hard to tell what really happens from there, but there are trippy hallucinations, gruesome deaths, and oh, apparently these unicorns hold the key to curing cancer. A convenient discovery, really, considering Grant's character runs a pharmaceutical company.

"We need to give the little one back," Ridley urges her dad, as a black unicorn sets its sights on bloody carnage. "There are two of them?!" Sunita Mani's character whispers at one point in the teaser. Oh dear...

Jessica Hynes, Steve Park, and Anthony Carrigan round out the supporting cast, while Alex Scharfman writes and directs, in his feature-length debut.

For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.