John Boyega wants to appear in the sequel to Star Wars parody Spaceballs: "Let me make Spaceballs legit"

John Boyega may be done with Star Wars, but he wants to get involved with another sci-fi movie (although this one is admittedly a slight change of pace): Spaceballs 2.

"[My phone] hasn’t rung yet, so I have to come here and just say it," Boyega said during an appearance at Dragon Con (via Popverse). "They could pick up the phone and give me a call. Let me make Spaceballs legit."

The original Spaceballs movie, directed by Mel Brooks, was released in 1987 and stars Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis and Daphne Zuniga. Although it's primarily a Star Wars movie, the film also pokes fun at franchises like Star Trek and Transformers. The sci-fi comedy follows Pullman's heroic mercenary Lone Star (and Barf, his alien sidekick, played by Candy) as he rescues Zuniga's Princess Vespa from the evil Spaceballs, led by President Skroob (Brooks) and his incompetent commander Dark Helmet (Moranis).

Spaceballs 2 has been a long time in the making and was finally announced this summer, almost 40 years after the original was released. It's set to hit the big screen in 2027 with Pullman, Moranis, Zuniga, and Brooks set to reprise their roles and some new faces joining the mix: Lewis Pullman (Bill's real-life son) as Lone Star's son, Starburst, Keke Palmer and Josh Gad.

Boyega played Storm Trooper-turned-good Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. At the moment, it's unclear whether he'll ever return to the role – unlike his co-star Daisy Ridley, who's set to star in a movie that picks up with her character Rey 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.

While we wait for Spaceballs 2, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies still to come in 2025.