First look at Saturday Night Live movie from Ghostbusters director sees Succession and Bodies Bodies Bodies stars play comedy icons

Saturday Night hits theaters in October

Saturday Night Live
The first look at Jason Reitman's Saturday Night has arrived – and we're feeling nostalgic.

The photos, which can be viewed below, give us our first look at Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson, Matthew Rhys as George Carlin, Jon Batiste as Billy Preston, J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle, and Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin.

Absent from the first look photos but still part of the cast are Taylor Gray as Al Franken, Tommy Dewey as Michael O'Donoghue, Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy, Mcabe Gregg as Tom Davis, Willem Dafoe as David Tebet, Finn Wolfhard as NBC Page, Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal, and Naomi McPherson as Janis Ian.

Formerly titled SNL 1975, the film tells the story of the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live (initially titled NBC's Saturday Night). The premiere episode of SNL featured comedy legend George Carlin as the host and Billy Preston as the musical guest. Reitman directs from a script he penned with frequent collaborator Gil Kenan.

Saturday Night is set to hit theaters on October 11, though it's rumored to premiere first at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.

