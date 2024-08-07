First look at Saturday Night Live movie from Ghostbusters director sees Succession and Bodies Bodies Bodies stars play comedy icons

The first look at Jason Reitman's Saturday Night has arrived – and we're feeling nostalgic.

The photos, which can be viewed below, give us our first look at Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson, Matthew Rhys as George Carlin, Jon Batiste as Billy Preston, J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle, and Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin.

Absent from the first look photos but still part of the cast are Taylor Gray as Al Franken, Tommy Dewey as Michael O'Donoghue, Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy, Mcabe Gregg as Tom Davis, Willem Dafoe as David Tebet, Finn Wolfhard as NBC Page, Nicholas Podany as Billy Crystal, and Naomi McPherson as Janis Ian.

‘Saturday Night’ tells not just Lorne Michaels’ story, but virtually everyone’s from that opening night cast and crew. “This is about not only the first seven actors, but the writers, the art department, and everybody who came together at the last second to change television,”… pic.twitter.com/9Iqd5m6F5KAugust 7, 2024

Starring Gabriel LaBelle as TV maestro Lorne Michaels, ‘Saturday Night’ starts at 30 Rockefeller Center at 10 p.m. on October 11, 1975, and culminates with the first-ever broadcast of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ What unfolds is less a comedy than a ticking-clock suspense movie.… pic.twitter.com/Z1wc5yEzErAugust 7, 2024

Cooper Hoffman stars in 'Saturday Night' as NBC’s weekend late-night exec Dick Ebersol. Rachel Sennott also stars in the film as writer Rosie Shuster.See more cast photos: https://t.co/xuRzbldORr pic.twitter.com/3MQKwYBLvUAugust 7, 2024

Jon Batiste, who also created the movie’s percussive score, plays the debut show’s musical guest, Billy Preston.Get an exclusive first look at the 'Saturday Night' movie: https://t.co/5uqFChAuYy pic.twitter.com/Aajds5mZoqAugust 7, 2024

J.K. Simmons stars as Milton Berle in 'Saturday Night.'Get an extended first look at the film: https://t.co/0Obdwd7top pic.twitter.com/ZnTeQOGoL7August 7, 2024

Nicholas Braun stars as both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson in 'Saturday Night.'Get an extended first look at the film: https://t.co/ZRVUT7fZ3t pic.twitter.com/CwiwYcrS5rAugust 7, 2024

Matthew Rhys stars in ‘Saturday Night’ as guest host George Carlin.Take an exclusive early look at the film: https://t.co/JdRzVtmlqc pic.twitter.com/zUYfMOmHQcAugust 7, 2024

Formerly titled SNL 1975, the film tells the story of the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live (initially titled NBC's Saturday Night). The premiere episode of SNL featured comedy legend George Carlin as the host and Billy Preston as the musical guest. Reitman directs from a script he penned with frequent collaborator Gil Kenan.

Saturday Night is set to hit theaters on October 11, though it's rumored to premiere first at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our complete list of movie release dates.