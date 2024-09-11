Production has begun on season two of one of the year's best Netflix anime shows
Delicious in Dungeon is back for more stomach-turning feasts
Delicious in Dungeon, the madcap food-themed anime which cooked up a storm earlier this year on Netflix, has started production on a second season.
As revealed by the show's official Twitter account (H/T ComicBook.com), the second season is "currently in production" at Studio Trigger. That comes just two months after the announcement that the show would continue making new episodes.
「#ダンジョン飯」 第２期 鋭意制作中！🍄「そんなに竜を殺して食べたいのなら たっぷりと振舞ってやる」🔻第２期制作決定特報https://t.co/WbdIZW5a0b詳細は続報をお待ちください。 pic.twitter.com/IfBJL7dY0NAugust 31, 2024
Right now, little else is known about the continued adaptation of Ryoko Kui's manga, save for a line from magician Thistle, who seems destined to become the villain of the next batch of episodes.
"If you want to kill and eat dragons so badly, I'll give you plenty," Thistle said in the final scene of the 24-episode first season, with the implication being that multiple new beasts are on the way.
The band of misfits and adventurers (including mage Marcille, perma-hungry Laois, and chef Senshi) had previously encountered a Red Dragon midway through the first season – with predictably gruesome results.
Delicious in Dungeon revolves around a group of a D&D-like party hunting for a missing member of their team, who is presumed eaten by a dragon. On their journey, the group pick up new allies and more than a sprinkling of unique recipes based on the dungeon's creepy, crawly denizens – including everything from grilled Living Armor to Giant Bat Tempura. Yum.
Delicious in Dungeon season 2 isn't the only exciting release on the way. Blue Lock season 2, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, and Dragon Ball Daima hit our screens this October. For more, check out our complete guide to new anime in 2024.
