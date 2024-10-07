One of the year's biggest thriller anime shows gets a third season – and two big cast arrivals

As season 2 comes to an end, a third season of Oshi no Ko has been announced.

The popular anime, which is based on the manga of the same name by Aka Akasaka, follows a doctor named Aqua and his recently deceased patient Ruby who are reborn as twins to a famous Japanese pop idol named Ai Hoshino and must navigate the highs and lows of the country's entertainment industry as they grow up together.

Season one began airing on April 12, 2023, with season 2 being released on July 3, 2024. The 13-episode second season wrapped up on October 6, prompting the studio to announce a third season.

The cast includes Takeo Otsuka, Kent Ito, Yurie Igoma, Tomoyo Takayanagi, Rie Takahashi, Megumi Han, Hisao Egawa, Lynn, Rumi Okubo, Taishi Murata, Asami Seto, Sejji Maeda, and Saori Onishi. Mamoru Miyan has joined the cast as Hikaru Kamiki, Aqua and Ruby's father, with Hina Kino as Tsukuyomi.

TVã‚¢ãƒ‹ãƒ¡ã€Žã€æŽ¨ã—ã®å­ã€‘ã€ç¬¬3æœŸåˆ¶ä½œæ±ºå®šç‰¹å ± - YouTube Watch On

The manga first premiered in 2020 and has over 18 million copies in circulation was of July 2024. Fifteen volumes have been released, and the series entered its final arc on June 27, 2024.

The first trailer for the live-action TV adaptation was also recently released, and is set to it Prime Video on November 28, 2024. The live-action movie is set to hit theaters in Japan on December 20.

The first two seasons of Oshi no Ko are streaming now on Hidive and Hulu. For more, check out our list of all the new anime you need to know about.