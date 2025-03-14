New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years

News
By published

Mega Voltage lights up Japan in April

Pokemon Horizons: The Series
(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

The next Pokemon series has seemingly been confirmed – and it's introducing a story beat that Ash and his friends dodged for decades on their journey.

Mega Voltage, the next chapter in the Pokemon Horizons branch of the ongoing new anime series, will involve a timeskip for Liko, Roy, and Captain Pikachu (H/T Screen Rant).

As you can see below, the show is reportedly dropping in Japan on April 11 and the new poster shows off the fresh designs of its main characters – and even some (spoilery) evolutions for their parties.

It's been a longstanding complaint among the Poke-fandom that Ash remained a 10-year-old boy through the entirety of his saga from Pallet Town prodigy to Pokemon Master. That remained right up until his farewell in 2023, despite switching voice actors from Veronica Taylor to Sarah Natochenny in 2006.

Since then, new protagonist Liko has picked up the baton in the Paldea region with her own Pokemon, Sprigatito.

Now, we're going to get a mega – pun intended – Pokemon first. Finally, Pokemon is accelerating through the years to bring us a timeskip instead of encasing its leads in temporal amber, forced to be the same age for eternity.

Pokemon Horizons' first season aired across 2023 and 2024, with its second season, Search for Laqua, currently ongoing on Netflix in the US and on BBC in the UK. Remarkably, we're hitting the 28th season of the Pokemon anime, with new episodes of Netflix's Pokemon Concierge also planned for this year.

For more, you'll need our complete guide on how to watch Pokemon in order. Then, dive into the best anime and best Pokemon games to experience right now.

See more TV Shows News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Everything announced at Pokemon Presents 2025
Pokemon Horizons season 2
Pokemon Horizons season 2 release schedule – when is The Search for Laqua on Netflix and BBC iPlayer?
Pokemon
How to watch Pokemon in order: a complete guide to the TV show and movies
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot of a Mega Lucario standing in a street.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A is breaking years of tradition to get 10+ age rating, and I think I might know why
Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokemon Legends Z-A launches "late 2025" on Switch, and Mega Evolutions are returning for the first time in 7 years
Latest in Anime Shows
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo
The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show
Saitama in One-Punch Man season 3
A One-Punch Man controversy has erupted after it was revealed the divisive new season 3 trailer was the work of only one animator: "Morale isn't great right now"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Latest in News
Pokemon Horizons: The Series
New Pokemon leak reveals a surprise first for the next chapter of the anime series – and it fixes a complaint fans have had for over 25 years
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
More about anime shows
Gachiakuta season 1 promo art featuring Rudo

The anime for stylish action manga Gachiakuta will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, and the hit series could be the next big shonen star
Kevin Conroy

Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image

WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
See more latest
Most Popular
The Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Builders of Baldur&#039;s Gate board game logo on a D&amp;D dragon image
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera in Superbad
Seth Rogen says Sony wouldn't let Jonah Hill use a PlayStation in Superbad as his character was too "reprehensible": "They're like, 'We can't have him interact with our products'"
Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade is set to run smoother than ever on PC as its multi-frame generation support promises to triple its frame rate, as long as you have the pricey hardware needed
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible season 3's finale is one of the highest-rated TV episodes of all time on IMDb, second to only Breaking Bad's Ozymandias
A top down view of a schoolgirl on the floor surrounded by blood-red leaves in Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f disclaimer is even making a horror buff like me shudder: "If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break"
Marvel&#039;s Rivals
Marvel Rivals developer NetEase sued by State of Decay co-creator for $900 million following claims of "false and defamatory statements"
Stylized art of a group of survivors fighting through a hoard of zombies
"Rising cost of living" has contributed to an estimated $2m loss for Zombicide publisher, CMON
Silent Hill f
Don't ask Pyramid Head's creator what he knows about Silent Hill f: "I didn't work on it"
Daredevil&#039;s mask in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos
Avowed screenshot showing companion Kai wielding a pistol in one hand and short sword in the other while facing a large reddish-orange bug-like creature
Avowed DLC seems likelier than ever as Obsidian Entertainment promises "ongoing support" and a roadmap coming soon