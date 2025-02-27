Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a release window as the Netflix anime reveals first look at new episodes

Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a release window – and we're getting new episodes in September this year.

The first look and release window were unveiled during the Pokemon Company's presentation to celebrate Pokemon Day today (February 27). We've known that new episodes were coming for a while now, but this is the first confirmation we've had about when we can expect them to drop. You can see a glimpse of the first look below.

Pokemon Concierge new eps coming to Netlix in Sept 2025 pic.twitter.com/5P2pJyiPfOFebruary 27, 2025

Season 1 was released in December 2023 and follows Haru, a new employee of the Pokemon Resort, who's trying her best to settle into her new role and make sure all her guests have the best, most relaxing time possible. It was a hit with critics, and currently has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself." Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp were among the familiar faces that made an appearance across the batch of four episodes, and season 2 is set to see Shinx, Corphish, and Arcanine check into the Pokemon Resort.

If you haven't caught up with season 1 yet, you have until March 9 to watch all four episodes for free on Pokemon's YouTube channel. Each episode is between 15 and 20 minutes long, so it's the perfect bite-sized binge-watch.

Pokemon Concierge season 2 arrives on Netflix in September 2025.