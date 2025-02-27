Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a release window as the Netflix anime reveals first look at new episodes

News
By
published

New episodes are coming to Netflix this fall

Pokémon Concierge
(Image credit: Netflix)

Pokemon Concierge season 2 finally has a release window – and we're getting new episodes in September this year.

The first look and release window were unveiled during the Pokemon Company's presentation to celebrate Pokemon Day today (February 27). We've known that new episodes were coming for a while now, but this is the first confirmation we've had about when we can expect them to drop. You can see a glimpse of the first look below.

Season 1 was released in December 2023 and follows Haru, a new employee of the Pokemon Resort, who's trying her best to settle into her new role and make sure all her guests have the best, most relaxing time possible. It was a hit with critics, and currently has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per the official synopsis, "as Haru figures out how to make her guests happy, she ends up discovering a new side to herself." Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp were among the familiar faces that made an appearance across the batch of four episodes, and season 2 is set to see Shinx, Corphish, and Arcanine check into the Pokemon Resort.

If you haven't caught up with season 1 yet, you have until March 9 to watch all four episodes for free on Pokemon's YouTube channel. Each episode is between 15 and 20 minutes long, so it's the perfect bite-sized binge-watch.

Pokemon Concierge season 2 arrives on Netflix in September 2025. While we wait, check out our guide to the best new anime on the way this year, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best Netflix shows streaming now.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

