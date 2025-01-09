Netflix unveils action-packed trailer for highly anticipated anime show about a retired hitman, adds Avatar: The Last Airbender and Cobra Kai stars to cast

A new trailer for Sakamoto Days is here - as well as the full line-up for the English voice cast.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, retired hitman Taro Sakamoto works at a grocery store, has a wife and kids, and is content with life. Things are about to change, though, as a bounty has been put on his head for ¥1 billion. However, Sakamoto's wife reminds him of the number one family rule: no killing people. But it seems like he's willing to bend that rule, given how action-packed the trailer is, with Sakamoto using his assassin skills – which he hasn't lost, despite his retirement.

The English voice cast includes Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus, The Legend of Vox Machina) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) as Heisuke Mashimo, Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo, WWE superstar Lexi Cabrera as Obiguro, SungWon Cho (Netflix’s Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Du-Shaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall as Son Hee, and Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho.

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series is based on the best-selling manga by Yuto Suzuki. Per the official Netflix synopsis: "One day he falls in love and out of shape, preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he’s still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before."

Sakamoto Days hits Netflix on January 11. For more, check out our guide to all the new anime you need to know about, or, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.