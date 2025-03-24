Netflix unveils a stacked anime trailer filled with hits like Sakamoto Days and upcoming releases like Fire Force and Moonrise

Netflix's 2025 anime slate is jam-packed

Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has unveiled an anime slate packed with its biggest hits of 2025, as well as some exciting glimpses at what's still to come.

The clip, which you can see below, spotlights recent releases like Sakamoto Days and Arcane, as well as highly anticipated upcoming anime like the Devil May Cry series, The Summer Hikaru Died, Fire Force, and Moonrise.

It was recently revealed that the Devil May Cry show will feature a posthumous performance from Kevin Conroy, which creator Adi Shankar confirmed used no AI whatsoever. "Was recorded before he passed. No AI used," he wrote on Twitter. "Mr. Conroy gave [an] amazingly nuanced performance. It was both a pleasure and an honor to work with him." The show is arriving very soon on April 3.

The Summer Hikaru Died, meanwhile, just got a new poster that showcases the creepy tone of the series. "Reading the original work was exciting, and I pondered how to express its frames in animation," director Ryohei Takeshita has said. "Our team was very dedicated to capturing the delicate emotions of Yoshiki and Hikaru, as well as the manga's beautiful and innovative structure. We look forward to sharing it with you." There's no release date for this one just yet, but it's confirmed to arrive this year.

Fire Force season 3 and Moonrise, meanwhile, will arrive on April 5 and April 10, respectively (though only the first half of Fire Force season 3 will hit the streamer to start, with the rest to follow in January 2026).

For even more, check out our guide to all the best anime on Netflix to stream now.

