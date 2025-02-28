Nearly two years after it was first announced, Cowboy Bebop director's new sci-fi anime finally has a release date

New sci-fi anime Lazarus finally has a release date – and it's coming to our screens in a little over a month. The show will premiere on April 5 on Adult Swim, before streaming on Max the following day. It's set to premiere in Japan this April, too.

The series was created by Shinichirō Watanabe, the director of Cowboy Bebop, who's also helmed other series like Samurai Champloo, Carole & Tuesday, and Space Dandy. John Wick director Chad Stahelski was involved with designing the show's action scenes, too, so there's a pretty stellar line-up behind the scenes. "Don't worry about the cost. Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo have inspired me for years. Let me do this for you," Stahelski reportedly told Watanabe.

Lazarus is set in the 2050s after the invention of a miracle cure-all drug by Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera). However, it turns out that the drug is actually a poison that kills everyone who takes it within three years, and Skinner disappears off the face of the Earth. A manhunt begins to find him and a vaccine by the Lazarus task force, a team of five people recruited from around the world to save humanity from extinction in just 30 days.

Watanabe previously said that the show was his "masterpiece" and "something he hopes will contribute to his legacy." The anime's voice cast also includes Mamoru Miyano, Makoto Furukawa, Maaya Uchida, Yuma Uchida, Manaka Iwami, Megumi Hayashibara, and Akio Otsuka.

Lazarus arrives on Adult Swim on April 5. For more, check out our guide to the other best new anime on the way in 2025.