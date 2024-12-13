JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has announced a fan event that will connect the "past and future" of the anime and everyone thinks a big announcement is coming

A new JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan event is on the horizon - and fans think a long-rumored adaptation of a beloved arc in the manga will be announced.

According to the official website, JoJoDay, which will take place on April 12, is set to connect the "past" and "future" of the anime. The last JoJo Day took place on April 4, 2021, where it was announced that the anime would adapt Stone Ocean, the sixth arc in the JoJo manga. Because of this, fans are convinced that Steel Ball Run, the seventh arc in the manga, will be announced.

It only seems natural for the anime to adapt the seventh arc next, and Tokuda Yumenosuke - chief animation director on the previous Stone Ocean season - accidentally fueled rumors earlier this year by retweeting an image of a woman riding a horse. This seemed a little too on the nose given that Steel Ball Run revolves around a cross-country horse race. Johnny Joestar, a paraplegic former jockey, and Gyro Zeppeli, a disgraced former executioner, compete in the titular race in order to win a $50 million grand prize - but soon find that the sponsor of the race has a darker hidden agenda.

「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険」アニメーションシリーズの「これまで」と「これから」繋ぐファンイベント◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ JOJODAY 開催決定 ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢開催日：2025年4月12日（土）会場： 国立代々木競技場 第二体育館詳細はこちら▶https://t.co/G7zhvnfAGr#jojo_anime#JOJODAY pic.twitter.com/n6vHtQB0VGDecember 13, 2024

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is streaming now on Netflix, which is likely where the rumored adaptation of the seventh arc will show up.