Hideo Kojima is executive producing a "mind-blowing" Death Stranding anime show for Disney Plus – and it seems to be completely separate from the upcoming Mosquito film

Death Stranding fans look to be getting a double dose of anime adaptations, with a show separate from the upcoming feature-length film Death Stranding: Moquito coming to Disney Plus.

The game's writer-director Hideo Kojima shared the news at the House of Mouse's showcase of Asia-based content in Hong Kong recently, where he revealed the series would drop sometime in 2027. He also divulged its working title: Death Stranding Isolations, and that he'll executive produce the project.

Concept art created by Ilya Kuvshinov (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045) was also unveiled during the presentation and was later shared on Kojima Productions' Twitter. Check it out below.

📢 Breaking NewsAn original animated series based on DEATH STRANDING has been officially announced!"DEATH STRANDING ISOLATIONS (Working Title)"Coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2027 👍Executive Producer: Hideo KojimaDirector: Takayuki SanoOriginal Character Design: Ilya… pic.twitter.com/wG126AGcMXNovember 13, 2025

"Set in the world of Death Stranding, Death Stranding Isolations will tell a completely new story, separate from that of the video games. The upcoming series will follow a young man and woman as they set out on an adventure," reads the outline. Takayuki Sano (Bullet) is set to direct.

While there's been no official word on when Death Stranding: Mosquito, another working title, will come out, we were treated to our first look back in September. The first clip opened on a man with some sort of tentacle on his face swimming up to a human-shaped "something". The second showed the same tentacle-faced man on land, in the Timefall, as he defends some creepy, tar-looking creatures – that appear like they're made of the same substance as that on his nose and mouth – from someone in a porter suit.

Death Stranding: Mosquito isn't the only Death Stranding movie currently in the works, either; there's also a live-action take on the source material in development over at A24.

While we wait for more news on both Death Stranding: Mosquito and Death Stranding Isolations, check out our guide to the most exciting new anime heading our way, or our picks of the best anime movies of all time.