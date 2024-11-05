Blue Lock fans are all out of patience after the anime's latest season 2 trailer, as one animator says the poor quality "is not funny anymore"

Blue Lock season 2 has been at the center of controversy over its animation ever since the first episodes were released. The issues, which mainly stem from problems in the fluidity of the soccer scenes, even led one of the animators to address why it looks "so bad".

Now, a new trailer has been released for the second season, which is still plagued by similar glitches. The teaser, which dropped ahead of the November 9 release date, sees the Blue Lock Eleven face U-20 Japan. As you can see below, it features several shots of the players on the field where the ball moves but the characters don't, which has been a major complaint in the series so far.

【U-20 Japan Trailer】BLUE LOCK Season 2The match kicks off on November 9!✨More: https://t.co/CplEJr64lX pic.twitter.com/qLt82tSFViNovember 2, 2024

Reacting to the trailer, some fans shared their thoughts. "How all BLUE LOCK fans felt after seeing the trailer having hope for the U-20 match, even if they knew about the staff leaving / rushed production," one wrote, showing a meme of someone crying. Another replied: "If the animation is like the first 5 eps it’s over," while a third tweeted: "One Piece and others these days have set the ceiling so high on animation that the rest of the animators cannot compete....without budget!"

Another animator also weighed in on the situation, calling it "sad." EVAKOI, who worked on Blue Lock season 1, shared a lengthy statement on Twitter. "Blue lock situation is not funny anymore, it is very sad. I personally know many animators from new episodes – and most of them are good animators, some are excellent," they wrote. "As someone who worked on one ep in 1st season, where situation with schedule was similar... I remember that I made several layout cuts with movement back then, nothing crazy, but all was transformed to stills."

They went on to say that it's not the animators' fault, but down to budgets set from higher up. "To all people who go and blame animators, harass and make fun of them, please stop, it is extremely not fair, they cannot change the overall situation and they are trying their best," they added.

Blue Lock season 2 is airing on Crunchyroll – follow our Blue Lock season 2 release schedule to never miss an episode.