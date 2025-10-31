Sony is stepping up its plans for more live-action movie adaptations of anime and manga properties

The anime boom is well and truly underway and, according to one Sony boss, plans are afoot to bring live-action adaptations of some of Japan's finest exports into theaters.

Speaking at the Tokyo International Film Festival (H/T Variety), head of Sony Pictures International Production Shebnem Askin opened up on plans to adapt more anime and manga properties.

"Since I came here, I’m taking so many great meetings with a lot of companies that are producing incredible stories with anime. We are starting to look at different anime movies where we can hopefully adapt as live-action movies around the world," Askin said. "This is one of our missions by attending [Tokyo International Film Festival]."

So far, Sony Pictures International Production has produced one live-action adaptation, Kingdom in 2019, but clearly has plans for far more.

Other live-action adaptations in the works across the industry include the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Naruto and a Netflix adaptation of superhero series My Hero Academia. Additional projects, including Your Name and One-Punch Man, have been in development limbo/hell (depending on your perspective) for several years.

The long-gestating Akira appears to be dead, though, after Warner Bros. gave up the rights to the iconic anime and manga – some two decades after originally trying to get the movie made.

Whatever comes next, anime has inarguably never been more popular. Amid the live-action gold rush, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has broken all kinds of records on the way to becoming the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Not to be overshadowed, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc also hit the #1 spot at the US box office upon its release.

