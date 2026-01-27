Hideo Kojima praises this "hard sci-fi anime" with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score that almost no one watched upon its release in 2023

All aboard the Mars Express

A poster for French anime Mars Express
(Image credit: Gebeka Films)

Hideo Kojima is never one to shy away from shouting about his favorite media – be that films, TV shows or, in this case, anime.

Mars Express may have passed many by upon its release in its native France back in 2023 but, out of seemingly nowhere, it's set for a Japanese release and is gaining plenty of plaudits.

The look, design, world-building, story, theme, authorial voice. It evokes the hard Sci-Fi anime that I love – the ones released in the ‘80s and ‘90s during the OVA boom from the likes of Mamoru Oshii, Yoshiaki Kawajiri, and Satoshi Kon," Kojima wrote on Twitter.

The Japan Times was also effusive in its response, with its reviewer saying Mars Express is "the best anime film of recent years" (while also mentioning, yes, it's not strictly an anime if it was made outside of Japan. But if they consider it one, so do we). It's also currently sitting on a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the U.S., Mars Express is currently available to rent and buy on Prime Video and Apple TV. Sadly, it's not being streamed anywhere in the UK as of writing.

