Classic sci-fi anime Patlabor returns with a surprise movie trilogy from the divisive studio behind One-Punch Man season 3
Patlabor EZY is getting a cinema release in 2026 and 2027
Start firing up those mechs because cult sci-fi anime hit Patlabor is returning for a surprise new project from J.C. Staff, the studio behind One-Punch Man.
Patlabor EZY will return to the goings-on of Tokyo's Special Vehicle Section for eight episodes which will be released in Japan as a movie trilogy across 2026 and 2027 (H/T Crunchyroll).
Batched together as three 'Files', File 1 consists of three anthology episodes and launches in cinemas on May 15, 2026. File 2, again an anthology, follows soon after on August 14, 2026
Those eager for more serialized fare will be looking towards File 3's release in March 2027, which bundles together two episodes that tell a continuous story. No word yet on a western streaming release, though.
Long considered an overlooked anime classic, Patlabor crashed onto the scene in 1989 and followed a conspiracy that centred around malfunctioning Patlabors ('Patrol Labor' mech units designed for work).
A 1993 sequel upped the ante further, with a politically-charged thriller that quickly became one of the most influential and best anime movies of the decade.
A sticking point for some, however, will be the presence of J.C. Staff, who worked on both One-Punch Man season 2 and One-Punch Man season 3, which was the subject of fan outcry online due to what was perceived as low-quality, rushed animation.
But the trailer, which you can see above, should quieten any doubt. The teaser first showcases the original two Patlabor movies before providing a glimpse into the mecha madness that punctuates the latest entry in the franchise.
