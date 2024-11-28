Cait and Vi's extended sex scene could still be released, but the show creator doesn't think it will happen on Netflix: "I guess it just depends on whether or not they would nuke our ratings"

The existence of a longer, potentially more graphic sex scene between fan favorite Arcane couple Cait and Vi has been confirmed in recent days. Now, showrunner and co-creator Christian Linke has opened up about the possibility of it being released in some form.

"The main challenge was that it pushed our ratings into a place where it really threatened our rating," Linke said in an interview with Inverse.

On the possibility of it being made available to fans, he added, "I don’t know if we can actually release it, because if it's still released by us… It exists! I guess it just depends on whether or not they would nuke our ratings. So yeah, I don’t know. Actually, I need to ask about that."

Previously, Linke told Twitch streamer Necrit that what we saw on screen during the eighth episode of Arcane season 2 was a "dialed back version."

"We got a slap on the wrist for like, 'You're literally just going to be rated mature now?'" Linke said.

The scene in question featured Vi, fresh off a possible last goodbye with sister Jinx, finding herself locked in a Piltover prison cell.

After being set free by Caitlyn, the pair kiss – and eventually undress before having sex. While the moment doesn't leave too much to the imagination, it skirts around its TV-14 rating by showing no nudity or explicit acts.

Away from CaitVi doing the deed, much of the conversation surrounding the Arcane season 2 ending has revolved around pacing issues, despite the Netflix show's undoubted quality. Linke has addressed those complaints in a recent interview with us, while also taking to Reddit to debunk some long-standing rumors in a chunky 500-word reply.

