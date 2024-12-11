Arcane star pays tribute to the hit Netflix show's fans as she says it was her "greatest honor" voicing Jinx

Arcane star Ella Purnell has paid the most touching tribute to her time on the hit Netflix show and all the fans who have supported it along the way. We think we just shed a little tear.

The star, who voiced Jinx in both seasons of Arcane, took to her Instagram to share her emotional message alongside a special trailer for the series. "I’m gonna try to not do a long soppy post about what this means to me but I do just want to say - it has been my greatest honour and joy getting to play Jinx," said Purnell. "I have learnt and experienced so much. But most of all, I want to thank you guys, for all the love and passion, and support you have shown us over the years."

The Fallout star then shared how much the fans mean to her, stating that she has "loved meeting so many of you and hearing the ways you connect with this character and this show," adding that it is "easier to close this chapter knowing that she helped so many of you." Purnell ended the touching tribute with: "Jinx will always be a part of me, and I her. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve loved every minute. Thanks for joining." Check out the full post below.

Animated Netflix show Arcane came to a close this November with an explosive second and final season. In the series, based on the popular multiplayer online battle arena game League of Legends by Riot Games, Purnell plays League of Legends champion Powder who is renamed as Jinx as she has a habit of ruining everything.

Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the show follows Jinx and her sister Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) as the two find themselves on different sides of a brewing war. Season 2 picks up from where season 1 left off and sees "Jinx's attack on the Council set the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun," as per the official synopsis from Netflix. But the Arcane season 2 ending brought the sibling squabble to a fiery halt.

Arcane season 2 also stars Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Reed Shannon as Ekko, Amirah Vann as Sevika, Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger, Ellen Thomas as Ambessa, and Brett Tucker as Singed.

Arcane seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix right now.