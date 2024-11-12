Arcane's Hailee Steinfeld explains why that kiss between Vi and Caitlyn will be so important in season 2: "It unlocks a newfound vulnerability"

When recording Vi's first kiss with Caitlyn, Arcane season 2 star Hailee Steinfeld knew it'd be a big deal to fans. Personally, though, she was more thrilled that the characters themselves would get to enjoy the sweet, albeit fleeting, embrace in the midst of the raging war between Piltover and Zaun.

Steinfeld was asked to share her reaction to the long-awaited smooch in the first episode of Afterglow, a new Q&A-style companion show that sees the Netflix series' voice actors and creatives chat about the biggest talking points from each episode.

"We know that they see each other and they understand each other, and they want that intimacy but it’s obviously very difficult for them to have given the circumstances that they're in," she explained to her fellow guests, Jinx's Ella Purnell and showrunner Christian Linke.

"The dialogue before [the kiss] says it all. Vi's in a place where she's lost everything. She's lost anything and everything she's ever felt seen by or close to," Steinfeld continued. "The only way she has any of it left is through Caitlyn, and she's now asking a lot of her, asking her not to change given what she's now going through. I think it unlocks a newfound vulnerability. There's such a pay-off. It means a lot."

The sexual tension between Vi and Caitlin (Harry Potter's Katie Leung) was evident throughout season 1, with shippers affectionately dubbing the pairing 'CaitVi' on social media. Their feelings for one another were finally cemented in season 2, episode 3 – titled 'Finally Got the Name Right' – after Caitlyn and co discover Jinx's plan to return 'the Gray' – collected factory pollutants from Piltover – via the ventilation system. Romantic!

Noticing how cold and ruthless Caitlyn has grown since Jinx's attack on The Council, Vi tearfully says: "I'm so sorry about your mother. I'm sorry I can't bring her back, but please, just... Everyone in my life has changed, promise me you won't change." "I won't," Caitlyn sighs as she plants one on Vi.

"She's just seen Caitlyn become this, like, dogged leader, so I think Vi's just scared to commit because she's lost people so often. Is Caitlyn gonna be another one of those?" Linke added. Only time will tell...

The first three episodes of Arcane season 2 are streaming now. Ensure you never miss one with our Arcane season 2 release schedule.