Amazon just put the first two seasons of one of its best animated fantasy shows on YouTube for free

Amazon has just put the first two seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina on YouTube for free ahead of the premiere of the animated show's third season.

The series, created by and starring the Critical Role cast, was initially funded by a Kickstarter campaign in 2019 and hit Prime Video in 2022. Before the show even premiered, Amazon ordered a second season, which hit the streamer on January 20, 2023, and once again ordered another season before season 2 even premiered. Season three is now set for an October 3, 2024 release. Prime Video has not yet announced how long both seasons will be free to stream (H/T IGN).

Vox Machina is set on the fictional planet of Exandria, created by Matthew Mercer in 2012 as part of a personal Dungeons & Dragons campaign which then went on to become the massively popular Critical Role web series. Per the official synopsis: "After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave."

The voice cast includes Critical role mainplayers Mercer, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

All 24 episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina are streaming free on the official Prime Video YouTube channel for a limited time. for more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows to add to your streaming queue right now.