After Donald Trump, South Park sets its sights on Superman with a grisly Krypto cameo

Plenty has been made about Donald Trump and Satan making for (literal) strange bedfellows in the latest season of South Park, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone aren't content with stopping there – and have Superman in their sights.

In the second episode of season 27, titled 'Got a Nut', Mr. Mackey ends up getting a job with ICE. While 'Donald Trump' appears in the latest instalment, much of the action revolves around a fictionalized take on Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

That's where Superman, and more specifically, super-pup Krypto, comes in. Or should that be flies in? In one moment, Kara's badly-behaved pooch swoops down and is immediately shot and killed by Noem – a moment documented below. It's very NSFW, mind.

OMG BRO WHY WOULD THEY KILL MY BOY KRYPTO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#SouthPark #southparkseason27 https://t.co/c8Y8QnNnMx pic.twitter.com/tjUXXoySfvAugust 7, 2025

Followers of US politics will know that Noem once admitted in her memoir to killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket after it attacked and ate a handful of chickens – something that South Park's take on Noem brings up again in the episode.

South Park recently faced a delay after an ongoing streaming rights fight ahead of a merger between Skydance and Paramount.

"This merger is a sh*tshow and it’s f*cking up South Park," Parker and Stone wrote on Twitter via the official South Park account. "We are at the studio working on new episodes, and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

Stone and Parker ultimately resolved their issues, penning a $1.5 billion, five-year-deal for a total of 50 more episodes.

