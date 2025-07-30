27 years in and South Park keeps flying by the seat of its pants and taking production week by week. It stands to reason, then, that the South Park season 27 release schedule is one of the toughest to pin down.

And you'd be correct in that assumption. With one break on the way and plenty of controversy in its wake, we're here to clue you in on the South Park season 27, episode 2 release date on both Comedy Central and Paramount Plus. It's easy, m'kay.

South Park season 27 release schedule: when is episode 2 out on Comedy Central and Paramount Plus?

South Park season 27, episode 2 will air after a short break on August 6 on Comedy Central at 10:00 PM Pacific/Eastern.

It will then be available to stream for Paramount Plus subscribers worldwide on August 7.

South Park season 27 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

South Park season 27 was originally meant to air weekly on Wednesdays on Comedy Central, with new episodes being made available to stream on Paramount Plus on Thursdays. However, there has already been one delay in the infamously spotty production timings of the animated comedy. For now, we're only confident in going one week at a time in the confirmed release schedule.

South Park season 27, episode 1 ('Sermon on the Mount'): July 23, 2025

South Park season 27, episode 2: August 6, 2025

Where can I watch South Park season 27?

In the US, South Park season 27 is available on Comedy Central on Wednesdays. Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch new episodes the day after their air on Comedy Central.

How many episodes of South Park season 27 are there?

For the first time since 2019, South Park finally has a full(-ish) season to unleash onto the world.

South Park season 27 consists of 10 episodes, a marked change from the specials and truncated seasons of recent years. It's a far cry, however, from its 14-episode heyday.

Is South Park season 27 the final season?

No. Far from it, in fact. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have recently inked a $1.5 billion deal to make 50 new episodes, which suggests the Paramount series will reach past the 30 season mark in the near future.

