After Arcane and Fallout, Ella Purnell wants to "stay away" from video game adaptations in case she's typecast as the "video game girl"

Arcane and Fallout star Ella Purnell wants to avoid being type cast after her roles in the hit video game shows – so she might avoid future adaptations just in case.

Purnell plays Lucy in Fallout and Jinx in Arcane. Both adaptations debuted to stellar reviews and a great reception from fans.

“Here’s the truth, and I feel guilty saying this, but I’m not a gamer, and I don’t know how I’ve managed to land two video game adaptations that have both been good," Purnell said at MCM x EGX 2024 (via The Popverse). "I don’t know how that’s happened, but it has. I don’t know the answer.”

She added: "I actually think I need to stay away from video game adaptations now, because I’m going to get typecast. I’m going to be the video game girl. There are worse things to be than that, I suppose."

Arcane season 2 recently came to an end, and Purnell bid an emotional goodbye to her character on Instagram. "I’m gonna try to not do a long soppy post about what this means to me but I do just want to say - it has been my greatest honour and joy getting to play Jinx," she wrote. "I have learnt and experienced so much. But most of all, I want to thank you guys, for all the love and passion, and support you have shown us over the years."

Fallout season 2 is also on the way, and, while there's currently no release date, the show is filming now.

