The cast of Christopher Nolan's Odyssey has grown again, with a Sons of Anarchy and God of War actor joining the stacked line-up

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has added another actor to its star-studded line-up.

Ryan Hurst, who voices Thor in God of War: Ragnarök and played Opie Winston in Sons of Anarchy, has joined the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's unclear who Hurst will be playing in the film, which is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

The rest of the starry cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Will Yun Lee, Himesh Patel, Benny Safdie, Cosmo Jarvis, and more.

Damon will be playing Odysseus, while it certainly looks like Holland will be playing his son Telemachus. The rest of the cast are in unconfirmed roles for now.

So far, only a first look at the film has been officially released, which shows Damon clad in battle gear and looking over his shoulder.

The Odyssey poem tells the tale of Odysseus, who becomes lost at sea for 10 years on his way home from the Trojan War. His travels bring him up against a cyclops, siren song, and a sea monster – while, on his home island of Ithaca, his wife Penelope must contend with belligerent suitors who wish to marry her for the throne.

The Odyssey arrives on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, you can see our guide to all the upcoming movies of 2025 to get planning your theater trips, or see our roundup of the best Christopher Nolan movies if you're in the mood for a marathon.