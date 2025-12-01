Amazon's God of War TV show enlists veteran director of Shogun, The Boys, and Fallout as it starts casting Kratos and Atreus

More than three years after the project was first announced, Amazon's God of War TV series is finally getting into pre-production as casting begins for the lead roles of Kratos and Atreus. The show has also enlisted a veteran director in Frederick E.O. Toye, whose previous credits include many of the most notable shows of the past decade.

Toye will direct the first two episodes of the God of War show, as Deadline reports. You can head to Wikipedia if you want his full credits list, but he's handled episodes of Westworld, The Walking Dead, The Boys, Watchmen, and Fallout. He also won an Emmy for outstanding directing on the penultimate episode of Shogun.

Deadline also reports that pre-production on the series has begun, and casting for the central roles of Kratos and Atreus are now underway. Christopher Judge, a veteran film and television actor who also plays Kratos in the modern video games, recently pushed back on rumors that he was in talks to portray the character in the show.

This God of War series was first announced back in 2022, but apparently languished after that initial reveal. 2024 saw the series undergo a creative reboot, with For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore coming onboard as showrunner. Amazon seems confident in the new direction the show's taken, such that two seasons have already been ordered.

Amazon's likely seeking another hit video game adaptation after the success of its Fallout series. Check out our Fallout season 2 guide for more on where that show is going, or dig into our list of upcoming video game movies for a guide to all the big adaptations you need to know about.