God of War star Christopher Judge seems to debunk rumors he'll play live-action Kratos in Amazon's adaptation: "I am?"

God of War star Christopher Judge has taken to the internet to debunk rumors that he'll be playing his character Kratos in the upcoming Amazon adaptation.

In response to a Tweet claiming that Judge is in talks to reprise his role in the show, Judge wrote: "I am???" complete with three shrugging emojis and a heart.

Not much is known about the God of War TV show so far, but we do know that two seasons have already been ordered by Amazon.

"There's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother," showrunner Ronald D. Moore has said of the series. "So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through. So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world."

So far, no casting for the show has been announced, and there's no release date, either. But, we do have another video game adaptation from Amazon coming soon – Fallout season 2 is right around the corner, arriving in December.

The second season of the hugely popular show will head to New Vegas, and it looks set to feature Mr. House prominently. Ella Purnell returns as Lucy, with Walton Goggins back as the Ghoul.

