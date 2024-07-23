Top Gun 3 gets a cryptic update from star Glen Powell: "I have a date"

Top Gun 3 is in the works, but news on the threequel has so far been few and far between. Star Glen Powell, however, has given the most promising update yet.

Powell played the cocky Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick, and he will reprise his role for the threequel alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will also be back.

"I mean, I have a date," Powell revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. He cryptically refused to add any further details, however, simply replying "absolutely not" when asked for more.

"It will be Tom Cruise," producer Jerry Bruckheimer has said of the film. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he [Tom Cruise] said I really like that, so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

Bruckheimer gave us a slightly more reserved update, however. "We had preliminary stuff," he told us of conversations with Cruise. "We're not there yet. [There's] ways to go."

Powell can currently be seen in Twisters, a standalone sequel to the '90s classic Twister. He stars alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos.

While you wait for Top Gun 3, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.