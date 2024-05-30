Top Gun 3 still has "ways to go," says producer – but there have been "preliminary" conversations with Tom Cruise

We're feeling the need for speed again. Top Gun 3 is on the way following the runaway success of 2022's Top Gun: Maverick. News of the threequel first broke back in January.

Initial reports indicated that the third film would see Tom Cruise reunite with his Maverick co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell, but further news has been pretty sparse ever since.

We spoke to Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer all about Young Woman and the Sea, which also counts him as a producer. That film stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Our conversation also touched on Top Gun 3, and we asked Bruckheimer how the threequel is coming along – and if he's had any conversations with Cruise. "We had preliminary stuff," he reveals. "We're not there yet. [There's] ways to go."

Of course, Top Gun 3 is still very early in development, so it's not a huge surprise that there isn't a major update just yet. Still, it's exciting that the wheels are turning. Hopefully, we'll be back in the air sooner rather than later…

In the meantime, Cruise is busy with the Mission: Impossible franchise, with Mission: Impossible 8 currently in production.

There's no ETA on Top Gun 3 just yet. Young Woman and the Sea, meanwhile, is released in select UK cinemas this May 31. You can keep up to date with all of the year's releases with our guide to 2024's biggest movie release dates.

For more from our interviews, check out Ridley teasing her Star Wars comeback as Rey and director Joachim Rønning on wrapping Tron: Ares.